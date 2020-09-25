As part of the implementation of measures to counter illegal migration to the territory of the region, officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region in the timber processing workshop (sawmill) of an industrial facility located in the Zhukovsky District suppressed illegal labor activities of 10 citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Foreign citizens carried out labor activities without work patents and were engaged as laborers in wood processing.

As a result of the action, police officers suppressed 10 administrative offenses in the area of migration. In respect of the foreign citizens, 10 protocols have been drawn up, as provided for by Article 18.10 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal employment in the Russian Federation”.

With regard to foreign citizens who had violated the migration legislation of the Russian Federation, administrative measures were taken in the form of administrative fines in the amount of 2,000 rubles.

The employer who illegally uses the labor of foreign workers faces an administrative penalty in the form of a fine of 250 to 800 thousand rubles for each foreign citizen, or administrative suspension of activities for a period of 14 to 90 days.

Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA Administration for the Kaluga Region