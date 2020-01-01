An investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mirninsky District handed an indictment to a 36-year-old local resident accused of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud committed on an especially large scale”.

The defendant introduced herself for three years as the director of an engineering survey organization. Just one goal was pursued - to get rich illegally and quickly at the expense of gullible citizens.

Thus, according to the investigation, she managed to mislead 12 residents of the Mirninsky District. They transferred to the fraudster a total of over 1,800,000 rubles for the alleged registration of land plots and their cadastral registration. The defendant did not provide any “registration” services to people, and spent the money received from the victims on her own needs.

The criminal case will be considered in the Mirninsky District Court.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia warns - be vigilant and do not transfer money to unfamiliar citizens without making sure of their powers and the legality of the operations they performed.

Press-service of the MIA for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)