“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kukmorsky District, together with investigators and colleagues from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan, detained suspects of stealing four million rubles from a financial and credit organization.

It was established that one of the accomplices called the office phone of a bank top manager. Introducing himself as the head of the information security department, he said that there was a problem with conducting operations on deposits. To eliminate it, the offender offered to transfer four million rubles to a special account, which was opened in the name of another bank employee for conducting test transactions, which would be canceled subsequently.

The bank employee, on her own initiative, offered to transfer 1 ruble first. After the successful completion of that operation, she, under the dictation of the caller, sent to the account indicated by him four million rubles, which were withdrawn in one of the Moscow branches of the bank.

Investigation sub-division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kukmorsky District initiated a criminal investigation into this fact on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures and investigative actions, two residents of the Moscow Region were detained in the capital on suspicion of committing that unlawful act. According to the investigation, one of them opened an account from which the stolen money was withdrawn, and the other was an intermediary in the criminal scheme implementation. The alleged organizer was detained in the city of Shlisselburg, Leningrad Region.

A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of the suspects,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.