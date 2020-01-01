Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption (ES&CC) suppressed the illegal activities of a group, whose participants are suspected of illegal banking activity.

According to the investigation, since 2014, the offenders without appropriate permits, have been carrying out operations of maintaining bank accounts of legal entities, providing cash services, transferring and cashing out funds. For their services they charged a fee of 16 percent of each transaction. According to the preliminary data, the damage caused by the unlawful activities exceeded 100 million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of the operational-search activities, the police detained eight active group members. With respect to them a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

On the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region, 18 searches were carried out in office and residential premises. Seals of legal entities, financial documents, electronic data carriers and other items of evidentiary value in the criminal case were found and seized.

Further measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.