The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, took part in a solemn ceremony dedicated to the memory of the militiamen who had died in the defense of Sevastopol during the Great Patriotic War.

Boats with the Minister, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol and the guard of honor departed from the Grafskaya pier to the Black Sea. Having bypassed the Cape Chersonesos, they stopped opposite the location of the 35th coastal battery – the last line of defense of Sevastopol.

In memory of the fallen heroes, a wreath and fresh flowers were laid on the water. Then three salute shots were fired.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev became the first Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the post-Soviet period who took part in that solemn event.