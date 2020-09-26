The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev visited the People's Museum of the Sevastopol Police (militia) named after M.S. Kazakevich and took part in the opening of a new exposition dedicated to the heroism of employees of internal affairs bodies during the defense of the city in 1941-1942. It is symbolic that this event took place in the year of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, declared in our country as the Year of Memory and Glory.

The Chief of the Russian MIA expressed gratitude to the museum staff: “Your work helps the military-patriotic education of the youth. Thanks to you, the memory of those officers who laid down their heads defending the Fatherland has been preserved. And this work will continue. It is planned to publish a book about the feat of the Sevastopol militiamen during the Great Patriotic War. The construction of the memorial complex has begun, it will be commissioned next year.”

The entire militia garrison under the command of militia captain Vasily Ivanovich Buzin took part in the defense of Sevastopol. Almost all the staff of the city police Administration were killed at the combat post and defensive lines during the liquidation of sabotage groups. Their names are forever inscribed in the annals of the Great Victory.

Captain Militia Buzin died a heroic death at the 35th coastal battery. In a farewell letter to his wife, he wrote: “No forces can shake our resolve... They burned our city. Even the stones gave in. But we are stronger.”

The Chief of the Agency said that this year new facts of Vasily Buzin's biography were established. For courage and heroism shown in the line of duty on July 2, 1942, he was awarded the Order of the Red Star. On January 10, 1944 – the medal “For the Defense of Sevastopol”, posthumously.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev handed over the documents for those awards to the relatives of the deceased hero.

The Minister also visited one of the oldest monasteries in the south of Russia – St. George's Balaklava Monastery with the history spanning over a thousand years.