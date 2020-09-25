“Today, within the framework of a working trip to the city of Sevastopol, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, held a meeting with the leadership of the city Administration of Internal Affairs.

The Chief of the Agency listened to the report of the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol, Police Colonel Pavel Gishchenko, on the current operational situation and measures taken to ensure the safety of citizens in public places. This area of work is especially important due to the high tourist attractiveness of the hero city, a large number of historical and cultural attractions.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev gave instructions to improve the efficiency of the operational and service activities of the Russian MIA Administration for the city of Sevastopol,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.