The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory supervised the investigation by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Krasnodar of the criminal case instituted against a 42-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part. 2 of Art. 165 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing property damage by deception or abuse of trust”.

According to the investigation, the suspect, being the general director of a construction company, for three and a half years entered with citizens into agreements of participation in the shared construction and contracts of ceding the claim of ownership of the apartments in a high-rise building located in the Prikubansky District of Krasnodar. However, the man did not fulfill his obligations to connect the capital construction facility to the engineering and technical support networks, to commission it and transfer the apartments to the participants in the shared construction. The funds received from the victims were spent by the offender for non-construction purposes.

As a result of the unlawful activities of the defendant, 330 victims suffered a damage totaling more than 61 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen for the defendant.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to five years.