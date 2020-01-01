GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory supervised the investigation by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Gelendzhik of the criminal case instituted against a 44-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part. 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being the general director of one of the construction firms of the resort city, sub-rented a land-plot belonging to the local administration. After that, without permits for the construction of an apartment building, using his official position, the man offered citizens participation in the shared construction of residential premises. When attracting money from participants in the shared construction, the offender reported deliberately false information about his intentions to transfer property items to them.

Having received funds from 43 victims within three years, the defendant did not invest them in the construction, but disposed of the money at his own discretion. As a result of the unlawful activities of the offender the participants in the shared construction suffered a damage exceeding in total 70 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

As an interim measure to compensate for the material damage caused to the victims, an arrest was imposed on the land plot used by the defendant in his illegal activities.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Gelendzhik collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.