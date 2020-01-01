In the city of Pyt-Yah, a 40-year-old man turned to the duty-unit with a request to prosecute unknown persons who had stolen more than 1.5 million rubles from him.

As it became known from the victim, he had received a call from a brokerage firm and was offered to join the Wins-Trade exchange, where the applicant could buy foreign currency and earn money. The man got interested in the offer and registered on the Wins-TrideLTD trading platform on the same day, by filling in his personal data and e-mail. The broker told the man about the great benefits of buying currency, but in order to work on the trading platform, he asked the victim to activate his personal account and deposit the first amount – $ 50.

After the first payment was made, the financier of the brokerage company called back the victim and advised him to open a “Qiwi” wallet, so that it would be more convenient to work on transfers for the purchase of assets and withdrawal of funds. Subsequently, the swindler offered to purchase assets to a certain amount once a day, since the company was monitored by the regulator in the part of trader profits control. In addition, the offender convinced the applicant that they were not scammers and that they had a team of analysts working out the entire strategy of making profit.

Trusting the scammers, the man made 8 transfers totaling 270,000 rubles to buy assets. The pseudo-broker showed him on his phone all the cash flow, and offered to check how the money could be withdrawn, by drawing up an application. So the applicant tried to withdraw the first $400 to his bank account. Fully trusting the scammers, the man documented a $15,000 loan from the “Wins-Trade” stock exchange, after which, together with the broker of the company, he made a purchase of the asset and made bets for the currency. In a few days the applicant was called by the broker who warned him about the need for loan replacement, otherwise his account on the “Wins-Trade” website would be blocked. The victim, believed the fraudster and transferred through the “Qiwi” wallet 15 thousand dollars to the account number, and then reopened the transaction. Soon the applicant noticed that all the assets went into negative, the account got blocked, and the phones of the fraudsters became inaccessible.

Thus, the victim transferred 1 million 540 thousand rubles to the fraudsters.

Currently, law enforcers of the MIA of Russia Division for Pyt-Yah opened a criminal case under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.