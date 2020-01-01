“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow suppressed the illegal activities of the group, which specialized in the theft of money and inventory from office centers.

It was preliminarily established that the thefts took place after 4 PM, when most employees left the building, as well as on weekends. The offenders opened the doors, entered the premises, found safes and took money from them. They also stole other items that caught their eyes. For example, from the office of a large transport company on Vernadsky Avenue a laptop, a table clock shaped as a bear and a million rubles were stolen.

They visited some addresses several times. For example, 200,000 rubles were stolen from an office building on the Luzhenetskaya embankment. To escape the attention, the accomplices changed into blue work clothes and rolled out in a plastic garbage container a small metal safe with money, which they failed to open on the spot. And five days later, nine laptops were stolen from the same building.

The operatives identified the alleged accomplices and the routes of their movement. On the 24th kilometer of the Novorizhskoye highway, traffic police inspectors stopped a foreign car with the suspects. During the detention they resisted, but officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, together with colleagues from the Western Administrative District of the capital and the MIA of Russia Division for the Prospekt Vernadskogo District, did not allow them to escape.

Criminal cases were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Art. 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

During searches at the addresses of the defendants the police seized computer equipment and household appliances, flash cards with the logos of one of the firms, as well as money. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.