“The MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Transport Infrastructure organized a check on the derailment of freight train carriages in the Lipetsk Region. Operatives of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Central Federal District established that the cause of that incident was an attempt to steal the cargo transported.

On September 16, at about four o'clock in the morning in the area of the Gryazi-Orlovskiye station the offenders climbed into the open semi-carriages of the freight train. During the movement, they dumped about 850 kilograms of black metal on the railway embankment. At that time, a metal pipe got in between the concrete sleeper and the side frame of the car, causing a derailing of several carriages. Scared by the possible consequences of what they had done, the defendants fled. The amount of damage caused to the railway company exceeded 13 million rubles.

As a result of operative-search measures, the Police detained the suspects. They were unemployed local residents, previously convicted of property crimes.

The South-Eastern Linear Administration on Transport of the MIA of Russia initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by Articles 30 and 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Currently, one of the defendants is in custody, with regard to the other, a restraining order in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen.

The preliminary investigation is under the control of the leadership of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Transport Infrastructure,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.