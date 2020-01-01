“Officers of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Irkutsk Region detained the woman who had escaped from custody on September 7,” said Irina Volk, the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As previously reported, in the Irkutsk Region, two criminals were announced wanted, who, while being escorted to correctional institutions, managed to mislead the law enforcement officers who accompanied them and to escape. One of them was detained yesterday.

“This afternoon, while examining the territory in the suburbs of Angarsk, police officers from the regional GA noticed a woman in the city cemetery who looked like the wanted escapee by characteristic features. She did not show any resistance during the detention. At present, the woman has been taken to the police division, her identity has been established,” said Irina Volk.