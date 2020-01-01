“The analysis of statistical data on the state of crime in the Russian Federation for 8 months of 2020 indicates that the trend towards a reduction in the number of criminal offenses for several crime categories characterized by a high degree of public danger continues. In particular, there is a decrease by 6.6% in the number of crimes against the person, including 4.9% decrease in intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm. Street acts of brigandage decreased by 19%, robberies – by 13.8%, thefts – by 2.6%, of which burglaries – by 21.3%.

The number of crimes committed with the use of arms decreased by 7.6% compared to January-August 2019.

In the context of the phased lifting of restrictive measures previously introduced in connection with the spread of the coronavirus infection, the crime situation in cities, villages and other settlements remains stable. 10.6% less crimes in public places were registered as compared with the previous year. The number of unlawful acts committed on the streets, gardens, parks and squares has decreased by 10.4%.

The situation became safer at transport facilities, where a decrease in the number of registered crimes amounted to 11.4%, including the 10.6% decrease for grave and especially grave crimes.

Compared to January-August 2019, the number of crimes committed by foreign citizens and stateless persons decreased by 3.2%, and of crimes against hem – by 6%.

There were registered 2.7% fewer offenses in the sphere of family relations, including a decrease by 13.6% in the number of facts of intentional inflicting of grievous bodily harm, a decrease by 7.3% – of moderate and by 5.2% – of minor harm to health.

The total number of crimes registered on the territory of the Russian Federation increased by 0.9% (compared to 8 months of the last year). The growth of IT crimes remains a problem. Their number increased by 76.7%, including those committed with the use of the Internet which increased by 90.2%, with the use of the mobile communications – by 100.5%.

The internal affairs bodies, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, continue to implement a set of systemic measures to control the operational situation,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.