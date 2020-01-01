“Officers of the MIA General Administration for the Krasnodar Territory prevented a contract murder and, with the power support by colleagues from the Rosgvardia, detained two alleged organizers.

The police received information that a 60-year-old resident of Slavyansk-on-Kuban and a 70-year-old visitor from a neighboring republic, who positioned themselves as activists of the unofficial movement “Citizens of the USSR”, were looking for a killer.

According to their plan, he was to commit the murder of the leader of one of the religious communities in Krasnodar. As a reward, the organizers of the crime promised the perpetrator a high status in their movement.

Police officers have developed a set of measures to rescue the potential victim. The role of the killer was played by an operative, whom the offenders gave a mounting knife, a medical mask and a lady's stocking for conspiracy, and also provided the personal data of the religious figure and his photo.

To document the criminal intentions of the crime organizers, the police made staged photographs from the “murder scene”, in which the man in an appropriate make up was captured. Then these photos and personal belongings of the community leader were handed over to the customers. In response, the defendants handed the operative a document on his appointment to a responsible position, after which they were detained.

Currently, Investigation bodies of the MIA of Russia Investigative Committee for the Krasnodar Territory have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspects on the grounds of the crimes under part 3 of Article 33, part 1 of Article 30 and part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.