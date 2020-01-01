“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption in collaboration with colleagues from the city of Voronezh and the Rostov Region and with the participation of the FSB of Russia, suppressed the activities of an interregional group, whose members were suspected of illegal banking activities.

It was preliminary established that the group had been carrying out illegal activities since 2017 and consisted of two divisions operating in the Voronezh and Rostov regions. Each of them performed certain functions: control over the settlement accounts of legal entities and individuals, selection of citizens to whose names bank cards were registered, preparation of falsified documentation and tax reporting, as well as cashing out of funds.

For a monetary reward, the offenders transferred money from the settlement accounts of controlled organizations to certain bank accounts on fictitious grounds, namely, under the guise of payment for services or goods, and subsequently cashed them out. According to the preliminary information, about a billion rubles were transferred to the shadow circulation.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region initiated criminal proceedings against 11 participants of the group on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The police conducted 34 searches at the places of residence and work of the defendants. Seals of legal entities, electronic keys, checkbooks and other items of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all l episodes of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.