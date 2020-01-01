“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Transport Infrastructure together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Southern Federal District, suppressed large thefts of diesel fuel from railway locomotives.

It was preliminarily established that for two years the offenders had been stealing diesel fuel on the territory of the locomotive depot located in the Labinsky District of the Krasnodar Territory. The diesel fuel was drained into a thousand-liter plastic containers hidden in the salons of minibuses. Every week, the defendants stole about four thousand liters of diesel fuel, which was sold to residents of the area. In addition to the alleged organizers and performers, railroad workers were involved in the illegal activities. Some allowed unauthorized persons to access the equipment, while others indicated false information about fuel consumption in the reporting documentation.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Southern Federal District initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of the undertaken operational-search measures, police officers, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, detained two suspects. During the search, the police found in various containers about one hundred and thirty thousand liters of diesel fuel, as well as hoses, electric pumps, refueling pistols with meters, five vehicles equipped with technological containers and devices for theft of fuel.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for two suspects. One more suspect was put on the federal wanted list.

At present, appropriate investigative measures and proceedings are being taken to document the suspects' illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.