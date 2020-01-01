“Employees of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Jewish Autonomous Region, together with operatives of the criminal investigation division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Smidovichsky District, detained a suspect of attempted sale of a particularly large batch of drugs.

According to preliminary data, the offender found wild hemp in the vicinity of the village of Peschanoye. He tore off the tops of the plants, and then hid them in the forest. In the same place, the man arranged a cache and dried the collected hemp parts for further processing.

As a result of operational search activities, the police found the indicated cache in the forest and detained the suspect. He turned to be a local resident who had been previously repeatedly convicted also for a similar offense. According to the examination results, the plants seized in the forest were a narcotic drug cannabis (marijuana) with a total weight of more than 106 kilograms. According to the detainee, he was making drugs for personal consumption.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Smidovichsky District have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In relation to the suspect a protocol on an administrative offense has been drawn up, as provided for in part 1 of Article 6.9 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.