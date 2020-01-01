“Senior detective of the 13th division of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sergei Rytov witnessed a robbery attack on a pensioner and detained the suspect at the crime scene.

It was preliminarily established that the offender, being at the entrance of a residential building on Akademik Lavrentiev Street, hit an elderly woman on the head with a wooden stick and stole her bag. The attacker ran out of the entrance and tried to escape. The injured woman followed him out into the street and began calling for help.

At this time, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sergei Rytov was driving by in his off hours. He heard the screams of the victim, stopped the car and immediately followed the suspect. The policeman caught up with the man and detained him, after which he reported the incident to his colleagues at the territorial police division.

Criminal Investigation officers of the Police Division for the Urban District of Dolgoprudny who had arrived at the scene, seized from the detainee the property stolen from the victim. It turned out that earlier the suspect had been repeatedly convicted for committing crimes under Articles 222 and 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Mytishchinskoye” initiated criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code. The suspect confessed to the crime. The court chose in respect of him a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.