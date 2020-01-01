“The man who had escaped from custody with his accomplice in early September was detained in the suburbs of Angarsk, thanks to the assistance of citizens.

In 2018, the offenders were convicted for a number of crimes committed in the Krasnodar Territory and the Irkutsk Region. On September 7, during the convoying of convicts to correctional institutions, they managed to mislead the law enforcement officers accompanying them and to escape.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Irkutskoye” initiated criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 313 of the RF Criminal Code. Both convicts were put on the federal wanted list.

To establish the whereabouts of the escapees, the search groups checked in detail dozens of settlements and garden plots of the Irkutsk Region. A significant part of the forests was patrolled from the air by aviation. Colleagues from the Rosgvardia and the FPS of Russia provided active assistance to the police.

In addition, over 60 calls about the alleged whereabouts of the defendants were received from citizens. All the received signals were carefully checked.

Today, in one of the gardening associations in the suburbs of Angarsk, a pensioner of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a former precinct officer, having arrived with his son to a summer cottage, found the wanted persons in his house. The offenders resisted. The men were able to neutralize the offender, armed with a knife and a gas can, and held him until the police arrived. The woman managed to escape. Currently, measures are being taken to find her,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.