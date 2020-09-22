“Today, a meeting of the State Anti-Drug Committee was held at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia under the chairmanship of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev. The event was held in the videoconference mode,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The Minister drew attention to the changes that are currently taking place in the structure of the illegal drug trafficking: “Against the background of the reduction in smuggling, the scale of their manufacture inside the country is expanding. Over the period from 2016 to 2019, the number of detected crimes related to drug production increased fivefold. This year, for the first time, the predominance of synthetics over other types of drugs has been recorded. Its share in the total volume of seized prohibited substances amounted to over 50%, and in absolute terms - almost six tons.”

According to Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in January-June 2020, about one hundred and forty clandestine drug laboratories were liquidated, which was almost one and a half times more than in the same period last year.

Concern about the rate of spread of synthetic drugs was expressed at the 62nd session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs. Insufficiently effective actions in the field of precursors control were identified as one of the main reasons for the occurrence of this threat. The meeting adopted a resolution that invited the participating States to continue improving their national legislation and systems of internal monitoring and control over these chemicals.

The Chairman of the State Anti-Drug Committee recalled that the Russian Federation paid considerable attention to that area of activity. Since 2018, 25 new precursors have been added to the List of Substances subject to Control. There are 92 items in total. “As a result, this year the number of detected crimes related to their illegal trafficking has doubled, and the amount seized - increased 27 times. Only in the course of one special operation, one and a half tons of precursors, more than three tons of substances used in their production, as well as laboratory equipment were found with persons transporting prohibited substances in a heavy truck,” the Minister stressed.

The meeting participants discussed the further improvement of the mechanism of interdepartmental interaction aimed at suppressing the production and distribution of synthetic drugs and substances used for their manufacture.

In addition, during the event, the progress of work on updating the methodology and procedure for monitoring, as well as criteria for assessing the development of the drug situation in the Russian Federation and its constituent entities was reviewed. This activity was begun in advance in connection with the forthcoming approval of the new Strategy of the Anti-Drug Policy. Vladimir Kolokoltsev thanked the heads of ministries and departments, the chairmen of anti-drug commissions, who had already made constructive proposals. According to the Chief of the Russian MIA, the updated methodology should become an effective analytical tool at the federal, regional and municipal levels for the decade to come.

Also, the SAC members got acquainted with the positive experience of implementing the state anti-drug policy in the Astrakhan Region.