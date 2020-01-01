Today, at a meeting of the State Anti-Drug Committee, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, announced the operation carried out by the police together with the FSB of Russia.

As a result of operational-search measures, it was established that two offenders had purchased a private house in the Bryansk Region, where they organized the illegal production of synthetic drugs. In the premises the police found barrels and cans with chemical reagents, filters, flasks, a mixer for mixing ingredients and an industrial scale.

Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia emphasized: “The well-established scheme made it possible to receive about four kilograms of drugs a day, which were then sold in a non-contact way in a number of regions of the Central Federal District. During the search, almost 143 kilograms of synthetics ready for sale were seized.”

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Starodubsky” instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. The suspects were detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.