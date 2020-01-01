“The investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region have completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, the defendants in which are 17 residents of Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and Penza. They have been charged with committing a crime stipulated by paragraph “a” of part 2 of Article 322.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

According to the investigation, in the period from December 2017 to January 2019, the offenders legalized the stay on the territory of the region of at least 50 foreign citizens who had arrived from CIS and other countries.

According to the legislation of the Russian Federation, a number of categories of migrants, for obtaining permits, must pass appropriate exams at training centers. It was preliminarily established that the defendants organized a system of assistance to foreigners during such tests. They prompted the correct answers, provided sheets with notes from which migrants, when fulfilling test tasks, had to just rewrite the correct text.

The illegal activity was revealed and suppressed by officers of the Division for Combating Organized Crime of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region and the regional Department of the FSB of Russia.

The criminal investigation lasted for almost two years. As part of the preliminary investigation, 10 examinations were appointed and carried out, including a comprehensive psychological and linguistic forensic examination based on video files with records of the tests. The experts found that the speech of the examinees was not an expression of their own thoughts in Russian, but a repetition of third-party instructions. Also, 27 searches were carried out, documents were seized, including examination materials, as well as telephones, laptops, computers and other items that had evidentiary value for the criminal case. Over 120 witnesses were interviewed. The materials of the criminal case made 55 volumes.

The criminal case has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office of the Leninsky District of the city of Penza for the approval of the indictment” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.