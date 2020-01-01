During the “Search” operation, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of North Ossetia, together with colleagues from the Stavropol Territory, detained a woman who had been on the federal wanted list for 18 years. In March 2002, a resident of Zolskaya village, born in 1981, committed a crime in the Stavropol territory under Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, but fled from the investigation. As operatives established, all those years the woman, taking advantage of the resemblance to her own sister, hid under her name, using her passport.

The police established her whereabouts and confirmed her identity using fingerprints. At the moment, the detainee has been transferred to the initiator of the search.