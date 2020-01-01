ES&CC operatives (economic security and Combating the corruption) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tyva revealed a fact of theft of budgetary funds in an especially large amount, committed by officials of one of the republic's forestries.

The director of a state treasury institution, together with his deputy, acting by prior agreement and using their official powers, had entered into subcontract agreements for the implementation of a complex of forestry work between a specialized branch controlled by their organization and an individual entrepreneur, who, as police officers established, turned out to be a fictitious subcontractor.

In fact, no work on the lands of the forest fund of the state institution was carried out. Despite that, the defendants signed acceptance and delivery acts, thereby creating the appearance of fulfilling the contractual obligations. After that, having access to the accounts of the dummy businessman, the offenders illegally cashed money intended to pay for the work under the contracts. As a result of these illegal actions the inflicted damage to the regional budget amounted to 7.9 million rubles.

These citizens were detained and taken to the police. Investigation unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA for the Republic of Tyva initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

In the framework of the criminal case, the officers seized a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects and other material evidence.

Currently there take place the necessary investigative actions and operational measures aimed at consolidating the evidence base and identifying other persons involved in the commission of the crime.