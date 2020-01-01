Operatives of the ES&CC group of the MIA of Russia Division for the Alagirsky District, together with the officers of the Department of the FSB of Russia for the North Ossetia-Alania, carried out a check of compliance with the legislation in the field of housing and communal services and exposed the director of the unitary enterprise, of fraud associated with deliberate failure to fulfill contractual obligations to the resource supplying organization.

Law enforcers found that the enterprise had a debt to a profile company in an amount exceeding 19 million rubles. In the process of carrying out economic activities, the management of the municipal enterprise allowed inefficient use of financial assets, as a result of which, from July 2019 and to the present moment, the debt for the supplied fuel and energy resources has reached the specified amount. The 53-year-old head of the enterprise ignored contractual obligations and accumulated debt, although he regularly collected payments from the population for those resources.

Thus, in the actions of the suspects, there are signs of a crime stipulated by part 7 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.