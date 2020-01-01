Today a draft ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation “On amendments to some acts of the Government of the Russian Federation in connection with the improvement of control over the circulation of narcotic drugs” was posted for public discussion on the Federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

At present, the opioid analgesic etorphin is prohibited for use in veterinary medicine in Russia. However, in world practice in zoos, circuses and when capturing large animals in the wild, darts are used charged with a solution of the specified substance.

The use of this drug will enable veterinarians working with large zoo animals to perform the necessary therapeutic interventions (for example, dental procedures, hoof treatment, preventive examinations).

In order to ensure the use of etorphin in veterinary medicine on the territory of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has developed a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation, which proposes to transfer etorphin from Sub-List I of the List of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors subject to control in the Russian Federation, approved by the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 30, 1998 No. 681, to the Sub-List II of the List. Thus, this drug will be allowed for use in veterinary medicine.

At the same time, significant, large and especially large amounts for etorphin, approved by the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation dated October 1, 2012 No. 1002 “On approval of significant, large and especially large amounts of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, as well as significant, large and especially large amounts for plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or their parts containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, for the purposes of Articles 228, 228.1, 229 and 229.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation” remain unchanged.