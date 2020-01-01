Today, on September 19, three persons accused of committing crimes on the territory of our country were extradited from the Federal Republic of Germany to the Russian Federation, accompanied by officers of the Russian Bureau of Interpol and the FPS of Russia.

One of them is accused of murder (put on the international wanted list in November 2019 on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory), the second - of attempted mediation in bribery (put on the international wanted list in September 2018 based on a request from the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow), the third - in the illegal receipt and disclosure of information constituting commercial, tax or banking secrets and theft (put on the international wanted list in September 2017 on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Smolensk Region).

The defendants were on the international wanted list for several years and were detained in the Federal Republic of Germany from 2018 to 2020.