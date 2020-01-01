“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Sarapulsky”, detained two residents of the Republic of Bashkortostan, who are suspected of stealing jewelry from a pawnshop.

According to the investigation, at night the offenders penetrated the premises of a pawnshop in the city of Sarapul, pressing open the shutters with wire cutters. Then one of them smashed ten show-cases with a crowbar and stole gold jewelry worth almost 15 million rubles. His accomplice at that time was nearby and watched the environment.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Sarapulsky” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

It turned out that the men had prepared for the theft in advance: they had selected this pawnshop back in March of this year and purchased a special device to switch off the alarm.

During the search, part of the stolen property was found and seized from the suspects. Currently, measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities continue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.