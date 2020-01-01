“Operatives of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, together with officers of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Division for the District of Zyablikovo, suppressed the illegal activities of a group specializing in the theft of parts from car-sharing cars.

A representative of one of the companies contacted the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, and said that during an inspection of the technical condition of a number of cars, it had been found that they did not have catalytic converters for exhaust gases. These expensive parts contain precious metals.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of the search activities, investigators found that the accomplices used one of the boxes of a multi-level parking lot in the Zyablikovo District of Moscow to commit the illegal acts. It was there that rented cars drove in and parts were stolen from them.

During the special operation, the police detained the suspects red-handed at the moment when they were removing the catalyst from another rented foreign car.

As it turned out, both the suspects were Muscovites. One of them worked in the capital as a taxi driver. It was he who had suggested to his acquaintance, engaged in repairing exhaust systems of cars, to implement the criminal scheme. According to the preliminary information, within three months, the accomplices managed to steal over 40 catalysts. The damage caused to the car sharing company exceeds eight million rubles.

Currently, with respect to the detainees a preventive measure has been selected in the form of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.