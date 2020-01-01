Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against two citizens of the Republic of Karelia.

They were charged with committing crimes stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”, part 2 of Article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Deliberate destruction or damage to property”, part 3 of Article 223.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture of explosives, illegal manufacture, alteration or repair of explosive devices” and part 3 of Article 222.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of explosives or explosive devices”.

During the investigation it was established that the defendants specialized in cracking ATMs. The offenders acted as part of a group that also included a resident of Petrozavodsk. The man died in October 2019, when he and his accomplices were trying to crack open an ATM in house number 18 on the Mochenkov street in Cherepovets.

One of the participants in the crime was detained by traffic police officers in the Vashkinsky District of the Vologda Region. The other - in the Republic of Karelia. Placement to custody was selected by the Cherepovetsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Investigators of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region established that the group was involved in a number of attacks on ATMs in the territory of Cherepovets, Vologda and Kostroma. The total damage caused to financial institutions, has exceeded 6.5 million rubles.