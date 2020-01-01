Detectives of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Saratov Region are investigating the criminal case initiated on the grounds stipulated in paragraphs “a”, “c” and “d” of part 2 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code against five citizens.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that the offenders had concluded an agreement on the provision of security services with an agricultural organization located in the Perelyubsky District. The men for a long time repeatedly threatened an employee of this organization and extorted 500 thousand rubles from him as compensation for allegedly stolen grain, although the members of the group knew that in reality there was no theft.

The unlawful activities of the group were suppressed by the police and the FSB of Russia Department for the Saratov Region.

Currently, one of the defendants is on the federal wanted list, four others have been found guilty of the alleged act by the Pugachevsky District Court, they have been sentenced to two years' imprisonment in a general regime colony.