Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 50-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, by deception, convinced his spouse to purchase in her name a land plot in the Prikubansky Urban District of Krasnodar, with a total area of more than 750 sq. m. After that, in the absence of permits for the construction of an apartment building, the man offered citizens to participate in the shared construction of residential premises. When attracting money from participants in the shared construction, the offender reported deliberately false information about his intentions to transfer property items to them.

Having received funds from 28 victims within five years, the defendant did not invest them in the construction, but disposed of it at his own discretion. The total amount of the damage to the shared construction participants was about 35 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking of not leaving the place and proper behavior was chosen for the offender.

As an interim measure to compensate for the material damage caused to the victims, an arrest was imposed on the land plot used by the defendant in his illegal activities.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.