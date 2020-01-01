“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo detained a suspect in committing a robbery attack on a financial and credit institution.

It was established that in the daytime a man in a jacket with a hood, whose face was hidden under a medical mask, entered a bank located on the Kuryzhov Street. Threatening the cashier-teller with physical violence, he demanded to transfer money to him. The frightened girl jumped up and ran out the door of the office. Then the attacker took out a bottle with a combustible mixture, set it on fire and threw it into the cash office. A fire started and the offender disappeared.

A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

Operatives studied the recordings of CCTV cameras and, as a result of operational-search activities, established that a resident of the Tula Region could be involved in the attack. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.