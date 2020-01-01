“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption (ES&CC) in collaboration with colleagues from the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, the regions of Astrakhan, Vladimir, Leningrad, Tambov, Rostov, in cooperation with investigators of the Investigative Committee of Russia, suppressed the activities of a group that specialized in the illegal sale of theater tickets.

According to the operatives, in the period from 2018 to 2020, the offenders created over 300 twin-sites of the leading cultural institutions of the Russian Federation, including the world-famous Mariinsky Theater. Domain name operators were foreign companies and communication with customers was carried out using Internet telephony. Currently, the activities of the twin sites have been stopped.

According to available data, about 30 people were involved in the illegal activities, including IT specialists, call center employees, as well as couriers and ticket sellers. The money was transferred to the settlement accounts of controlled organizations, and subsequently it was cashed out and distributed among the suspects. The damage from the crime exceeded 1 billion rubles.

A criminal case with regard to the facts was instituted by the Investigative Committee of Russia under part 4 of Article 180 of the Russian Criminal Code.

In the city of St. Petersburg, as well as in the Moscow Region, in the Astrakhan, Vladimir, Leningrad, Tambov and Rostov regions, searches were carried out in office and residential premises belonging to the defendants. Bank cards, computer equipment, cash, as well as items and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case, were found and seized.

Further measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.