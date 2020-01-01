“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow have solved a criminal scheme of theft of funds from citizens using instant messengers and social networks. Suspects in a series of remote scams have been detained.

A few months ago, a People's Artist of the Russian Federation contacted the police. He said that through a messenger, using a photo of his friend - a Russian mixed martial arts fighter - as an avatar, an unknown person contacted him. Referring to temporary financial difficulties, the man asked for a loan of 50 thousand rubles. The victim had transferred the required amount, but later realized that he was deceived by scammers.

Operatives have established that the case was not the only one. Within six months, the MIA of Russia Division for the Shchukino District of Moscow received several similar statements. The offenders used the application intended for sharing photos and videos. In chats, they entered into communication with users and found out the contacts of famous people from the world of sports and show business. Then, in the messenger, they created duplicate profiles, posing as people from the inner circle of friends of their potential victims. On their behalf, the accomplices turned to media personalities with a request to transfer funds from 50 to 550 thousand rubles to an account or electronic wallet. At that, they promised to repay the debt in the near future.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department established the whereabouts of the suspects and detained the three men in the cities of St. Petersburg and Vladikavkaz. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

There is reason to believe that the detainees may be involved in committing over 30 similar unlawful acts. The preliminary damage exceeded 4.5 million rubles.

During searches in rented apartments and private households, bank cards, mobile phones and other items of evidential value for criminal cases were seized. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.