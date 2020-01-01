Policemen of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Berezovsky” proved the guilt of two false healers who tried to “remove the spoilage” from a pensioner for 370 thousand rubles.

The police duty-unit received a statement from a resident of Sosnovoborsk that her grandmother, born in 1940, had been deceived by swindlers.

As the police found out, an unknown woman approached the 80-year-old pensioner on the street and said that a spoilage had been levied on the elderly woman, and she could remove it. At the same moment, another woman approached them, and began thanking the “fortune teller” for the help provided earlier. The misled, gullible woman went home and took out to the offenders all her savings and a package of soil necessary for the ritual. The total amount of the damage exceeded 370 thousand rubles.

Officers of the 5th Division of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, together with operatives of the Criminal Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Berezovsky”, in hot pursuit detained the suspects. Those were two women born in 1974 and 1966.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

The defendants were sentenced by court to an imprisonment for terms of 1.5 and 2.5 years in a general regime penal colony.