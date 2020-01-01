“Criminal investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration (IAA) for the Central Administrative District (CAD) of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow detained three suspects of fraud against pensioners.

According to the investigation, the offenders, having received information about the visits of senior citizens to medical organizations, called them and informed about the allegedly diagnosed oncological diseases. Then they offered to transfer funds to an account that actually belonged to one of the participants in the criminal scheme. After receiving the money, the pseudo-medics stopped getting in touch.

The Investigation unit of the IA Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow initiated seven criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code which were combined into one proceeding.

As a result of operational search activities in the Moscow Region and the Republic of Tatarstan, on suspicion of committing those unlawful acts, the police detained three men, one of whom had a criminal record.

Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for all the defendants. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.