On the night of September 13, 2020, Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control, together with their Moscow colleagues, with the power support by the SWOT of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control, carried out operational-search and preventive measures to counter the spread of drugs in the nightclub in the South-East of the capital. At the time of the inspection of the entertainment facility, there were about two and a half thousand people.

A number of citizens, allegedly in a state of drug intoxication, were sent for a medical examination, based on the results of which decisions on bringing them to administrative responsibility will be made.

A 21-year old citizen, suspected in the attempted sale of narcotics was detained. The police found with him, 14 packages with a narcotic drug - mephedrone, with a total weight of 14.4 grams (about 50 single doses).

Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Yuzhnoportovy District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the inspection of the nightclub premises, parcels with various substances in the form of tablets and powders were found and seized, which were sent for research to determine their type and mass. A pre-investigation check into this fact is underway.