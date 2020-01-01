The investigative unit of the of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Orenburgskoye” initiated a criminal case against a 33-year-old senior manager of the operational department of one of the banks of the regional center on a fact of fraud committed with the abuse of his official position.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that the suspect, being a person authorized to conclude all types of loan agreements with individuals on the terms approved by the bank, had drawn up about 20 fictitious loan agreements. The man is addicted to games on the Internet and initially planned to close the loans of citizens when he won. But later he made out new loans in order to make monthly payments for those taken earlier and thus avoid the fraudulent scheme identifying. When the financial institution switched to remote work, the attacker could not perform these actions remotely. The total damage amounts to about 12 million rubles.

Currently, the investigation of the criminal case continues. There were initiated criminal cases on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.