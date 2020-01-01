Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated on the grounds of crimes under parts 1, 2 of Article 209 “Banditry”, part 4 of article 162 “Robbery” and part 3 of Article 222 “Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of arms, its main parts, ammunition” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, a resident of the Bryansk Region born in 1982 created a gang, which voluntarily included two residents of the Kursk Region born in 1981 and 1995 and a resident of the Moscow Region born in 1988.

In order to carry out attacks on citizens and organizations, arms and ammunition had been purchased, which the group organizer placed in one of the niches of his personal car for secret storage. For the purpose of conspiracy and prevention of their identification, the gang members used hat-masks with slits for the eyes, gloves, and dark, discreet clothing. They traveled in a car, on which a fake state registration plate was installed before committing a crime.

The attacks were carried out on small shops located in uncrouded areas or on the outskirts of settlements.

In the course of investigative actions and operational-search measures, police officers collected evidence that exposed the defendants in four armed robberies committed in the Smolensk, Kaluga and Moscow regions.

In the near future, the criminal case is going to be sent to Court for consideration on the merits.