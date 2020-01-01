“The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory has completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against members of a criminal community suspected of fraud using electronic means of payment.

In the course of the preliminary investigation of the criminal case instituted on the basis of crimes provided for in part 2 of Article 159.3 and parts 1 and 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, it was established that two years ago, unidentified persons made a series of calls to residents of various regions of Russia, posing as security officers of one of the credit institutions. The fraudsters informed citizens that an unauthorized transfer of funds was being made from their bank cards. Then, under the pretext of securing the funds remaining on the card, the callers offered to transfer them to a certain, supposedly reserve account, or asked to provide passwords for the bank cards. More than thirty citizens living in the Stavropol and Krasnodar territories, the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, the Orenburg, Rostov, Kirov and Kostroma regions and the Republic of Tatarstan were caught by the tricks of the offenders. The total material damage caused by them amounted to more than one and a half million rubles. People of different ages, including pensioners were among the victims.

In October 2019, during operational-search activities, the police identified and detained five suspects, including the alleged organizer of the criminal community. It was found that the money of the deceived citizens was received by the so-called cash-outers who were part of the criminal community. The offenders spent the stolen money on the purchase of vehicles and real estate.

With the aim of possible compensation for losses to the victims, the property of the suspects was seized.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Pyatigorsky City Court of the Stavropol Territory,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.