“Operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA General Administration for the Volgograd Region suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of storing tobacco products without marking and without applying information as required by the legislation of the Russian Federation.

In the course of operational-search activities, the police found a cache with a large batch of unmarked packs of cigarettes in a forest belt in the Uryupinsky District. Then they established the location of the warehouse and trade facility through which the products were supposedly sold.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Uryupinsky” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

Police officers seized 105,000 unmarked packs of cigarettes from illegal traffic.

Three citizens were detained by the police on suspicion of committing the illegal act. With respect to all of them a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

At present, appropriate investigative measures and other proceedings are being taken to document the suspect’s illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.