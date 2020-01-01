The MIA of Russia has developed a draft federal law “On Amendments to Article 25 of the Federal Law “On Road Safety” on the issue of admission to driving vehicles in entrepreneurial or work activities directly related to driving vehicles.

Recall that from June 1, 2017, such driving is possible only on the basis of a Russian national driver's license. This prohibition does not apply to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as citizens of states whose legislation provides for the use of the Russian language as an official language.

The proposed amendments expand the list of citizens who are not subject to this prohibition. According to the drafted changes, the ban will not apply to citizens of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as citizens of states whose legislation establishes the use of the Russian language as the state or official language.

The specified category of drivers will be able to drive a vehicle when carrying out entrepreneurial or labor activities directly related to driving vehicles, on the basis of national driving licenses issued by the competent authorities of the indicated states.

Currently, the draft law is going through a public discussion procedure on the Federal Portal of Draft Normative Legal Acts.