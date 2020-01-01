An elderly woman turned to the duty unit of the “Novoilyinsky” police division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kemerovo around 21:00. She reported that on Chernyshev Street, a small child was walking unaccompanied by adults.

Juvenile inspectors immediately arrived at the indicated address. The girl could not explain to them what she was doing on the street and where her parents were. The Novokuznetsk police did not receive any reports on missing children.

The guardians of law and order took the child to the police division, and then, in cooperation with the heads of the city's kindergartens, established the baby's personal data, as well as her residence address. The juvenile inspectors invited the mother of the 3-year-old girl to the police division and found out that the day before, the 30-year-old woman, together with her friends, was grilling barbecue out of the city. When her daughter got tired, the townswoman sent her home with her friend and her children, but the child did not come home and, as a result, got lost in the city.

The police drew up a protocol against the woman from Novokuznetsk on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 5.35 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Failure by parents or other legal representatives of minors to support and educate minors”. The issue of placing the family on preventive record is being considered.

The police officers handed the girl over to her mother.