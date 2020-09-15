A student of one of the higher educational institutions of the regional center, a native of Tunisia, born in 1994, turned to police division No. 1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Penza. The young man reported that unknown persons, under a far-fetched pretext of the applicant's involvement in the loss of funds of a mutual acquaintance, demanded 450,000 rubles from him. One of the offenders used violence to intimidate the victim, hitting him several times with his hands and feet on the body. Frightened by the threats, the applicant gave the attackers his money - 180 thousand rubles, as well as property items worth over 50 thousand rubles.

During the operational-search activities the police identified the suspects in committing the crime. They turned out to be two residents of Penza, a man born in 1989 and a woman born in 1988.

On the fact of extortion, the Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Penza instituted a criminal case. The sanction of part 2 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years. With regard to the man the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to the woman - recognizance not to leave and behave properly.