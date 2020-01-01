Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted on the grounds of an offense under paragraph “a” of part 2 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal entrepreneurship”.
According to the investigation, a group of citizens, operating on the territory of the Maloyaroslavetsky District without an appropriate license, carried out the development of a mineral deposit in 2018, which led to the loss of a mineral - sand, worth about 16.7 million rubles and the destruction of the fertile soil layer, causing a damage which amounted to more than 10.8 million rubles.
In order to conceal the fact of illegal development of a quarry by reducing the volume of quarrying, the suspects, in the absence of a license to carry out activities for the disposal of solid household waste, carried out the placement of the latter on this land plot, thereby causing a damage assessed at more than 77.2 million rubles.
Upon completion of the necessary procedural actions, the criminal case is going to be sent to Court for consideration on the merits.
