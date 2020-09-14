Today, at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Kingdom of Spain, a solemn ceremony of awarding the medals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “For Combat Commonwealth” to seven officers of the Civil Guard of the Kingdom of Spain took place.

The event was attended by the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom of Spain and the Principality of Andorra Yuri Korchagin, Senior Investigator for Particularly Important Cases of the 3rd Division of the Organized Crime Investigation Administration of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Colonel of Justice Natalya Klishina, Official Representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Kingdom of Spain, Police Colonel Aleksandr Trofimets. From the Spanish side - by the Minister of the Interior of Spain Fernando Grande-Marlasca Gomez, Chief of the Operational Command of the Civil Guard of the Kingdom of Spain, Lieutenant General Felix Jesus Blasquez Gonzalez, Chief of the Judicial Police Department of the Civil Guard of the Kingdom of Spain, Major General Angel Alonso Miranda, Director of the Cabinet of the Minister of the Interior of Spain Senora Rocio García Romero, Director General for Foreign Relations and Foreign Affairs of the Spanish Ministry of the Interior Elena Garson Otamendi, leadership and personnel of the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

Yuri Korchagin thanked the staff of the Spanish paramilitary police unit for strengthening international cooperation and professional performance of service tasks.

Natalya Klishina stressed that the distinguished officers of the Civil Guard of the Kingdom of Spain assisted the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in solving five crimes in the sphere of illegal drug trafficking within the framework of criminal cases of the past years.

In particular, thanks to the timely information provided by officers of the Civil Guard of the Kingdom of Spain, the organizer and members of the transnational conspiratorial drug cartel, involved in the smuggling of more than 80 kilograms of cocaine and 260 kilograms of hashish, were detained in Russia. Narcotic drugs were supplied from EU countries to Russia for subsequent distribution.

At present, members of the international organized criminal group have been found guilty of smuggling and illegal drug trafficking on an especially large scale and sentenced to long terms of imprisonment.

Press-Center of the MIA of Russia