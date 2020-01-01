“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia detained a man who was on the federal wanted list on charges of organizing a criminal community.

As previously reported, since 2016, the alleged leader and members of the criminal organization have organized posting of false information on the Internet about the possibility of earning income in the electronic foreign exchange market. It should be noted, that the accomplices positioned themselves as representatives of a forex dealer and attracted funds from citizens, promising super profits from the operations performed. In fact, they did not engage in brokerage activities, the assets received were transferred to controlled accounts, and then appropriated.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under Article 159 and Article 210 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to preliminary data, the total amount of stolen funds may exceed one billion rubles, and more than 50 depositors are the victims.

The alleged organizer of the criminal community fled from the investigation and was put on the federal wanted list. As a result of operational-search measures, he was detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

In addition, a procedural decision was also made with regard to two previously detained accomplices in the illegal activities: one of them was placed in custody and the other was released on bail.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.