“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic of Adygea, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of a group of persons engaged in illegal production and sale of unmarked products.

In the course of operational-search activities in the territories of the Takhtamukoysky District and the city of Maikop of the Republic of Adygea, police seized in warehouse premises more than three and a half thousand bottles of various alcoholic products, one and a half tons of alcohol, empty glass vessels in the amount of thirty-eight thousand bottles and labels with signs of forgery. A line for bottling alcohol, which was located in the semi-basement of a hangar, was also found.

Investigator of the Investigation Administration of the MIA for the Republic of Adygea initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

Investigative actions aimed at exposing all the participants in the illegal activities continue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.